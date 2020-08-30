Stock query: Petronet LNG in a corrective phase

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
I had bought Petronet LNG stock at ₹268. Shall I hold the stocks or exit?
Prahlad S
Petronet LNG (₹249.1): The stock of Petronet LNG had been on an intermediate-term uptrend since recording a 52-week low at ₹170 in late March 2020. But it had encountered a key resistance at around ₹275 in early July and started to decline.
Since then, it has been on a short-term corrective decline. A significant support in the band between ₹235 and ₹245 cushioned the stock in late July. On Friday, the stock took support from this base zone and gained 2.3 per cent with good volume.
It now tests the 200-day moving average, and a vital resistance is ahead at ₹275. An emphatic break above ₹275 can take the stock northwards to ₹300 and then to ₹325 over the medium term. The next resistances are at ₹350 and ₹380 levels.
On the other hand, if the stock slumps below the immediate support level of ₹235, it will experience selling interest and drag it down to ₹220. A further fall below ₹220 can pull the stock lower to ₹200. The next support is at ₹175.
You can consider averaging the stock on declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹220 and book profit if it fails to move beyond ₹300 levels. Investors with a long-term perspective can stay invested with a stop-loss at ₹190 levels.
What is the short- and medium-term outlook for the stock of Bharat Bijlee?
Manjunatha N
Bharat Bijlee (833.5): Since the stock took support at ₹350 in late March 2020, it has been on an intermediate-term uptrend.
Recently, it surpassed the 50- as well as the 200-day moving averages, and trades well above them.
However, a key resistance at ₹900 had limited the upside in late June and mid-August. This key long-term resistance is acting as a crucial barrier for the stock. The stock has been on a near-term corrective decline.
A conclusive break above the aforementioned hurdle will reinforce the bullish momentum and push the stock northwards to ₹925 initially and then to ₹960 over the medium term.
The subsequent vital as well as psychological resistance is at ₹1,000. An emphatic breakthrough of the resistance can pave the way for an upmove to ₹1,100 and then to ₹1,185 over the long run. An immediate support at around ₹775 can cushion the stock in the short term.
Having said that, if the stock slumps below this base, it can decline to ₹750. A further plunge below this level can pull the stock lower to ₹700, which is a crucial medium-term base level.
The supports thereafter are at ₹650 and ₹620.
A strong fall below ₹620 will mar the intermediate-term uptrend and drag the stock lower to ₹600 and ₹550 levels in the medium term.
