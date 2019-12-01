Stock query: Wipro paused above a key support zone

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Here are the answers to readers’ queries on the performance of their stock holdings.
I bought the stock of Wipro at ₹250. Kindly indicate the supports and resistances. Also, advise whether to hold or exit.
TVS Prakash Rao
Wipro (₹237.7): The stock of Wipro has been in a medium-term downtrend since recording a multi-year high at ₹301.5 in June. Following a corrective up-move, the stock encountered resistance at ₹260 in late October and subsequently resumed the downtrend.
Short-term trend is also down for the stock. It has breached the 21- and 50-day moving averages on the downside, and continues to trade well below them. Last week, it fell 1.5 per cent and extended the downtrend.
Moreover, the stock appears to have decisively breached a key long-term support at ₹250, which has turned into a vital resistance now.
The daily relative strength index (RSI) features in the bearish zone and the weekly RSI has entered the bearish zone from the neutral region, implying further weakness. Moreover, both the daily and the weekly price rate of change indicators are hovering in the negative terrain, signifying selling interest.
The long-term uptrend that commenced from the November 2016 low of ₹153 will be under threat if the stock decisively falls below the significant trend-deciding zone of ₹225 and ₹230. Such a fall will underpin the medium-term downtrend and drag the stock down to ₹210 and then to ₹195 levels. A further decline can witness the stock testing subsequent supports at ₹180 and ₹165 in the long run.
Hence, you can consider exiting the stock on a strong fall below ₹230 and buy at lower levels with a long-term stop-loss at ₹165. On the upside, the stock needs to move above ₹250 to alter the short-term downtrend. A decisive break above ₹270 is required to alter the medium-term downtrend and take the stock higher to ₹280 and then to ₹300 levels in the ensuing months.
Send your queries to [email protected]
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The elements of nature can be unforgiving to your house; so can be man-made damages. Just as you would insure ...
All eyes on RBI policy meeting
Net earnings from such schemes have to be included under ‘income from other sources’
They will probably change the business of power generation in the country forever
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...