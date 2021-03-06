Tech query: Cipla on a short-term downtrend

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
What are the prospects for Cipla and Radico Khaitan stocks for the next one year?
Pradeep Kabra
Cipla (₹805.4): The stock of Cipla is on an uptrend in the long as well as the medium term. However, in the short term, the stock has been on a downtrend since it recorded a new high of ₹878 in early February this year.
In March 2020, it took support at ₹356 and reversed direction. Since then, the stock has been on a long-term uptrend. In April 2020, it decisively breached a key hurdle at ₹480 and thereafter at ₹560, and has never revisited these levels since then.
The stock continued to trend upwards. In November 2020, the stock took support at around ₹710 and continued to trend upwards. But then, it met with a key barrier at ₹860 in early January and again in early February this year, and started to trend downwards.
A rally above the immediate resistance level of ₹820 can take the stock higher to ₹840 and then to ₹860 levels. An emphatic break above ₹860 is needed to take the stock higher to ₹880 and then to ₹900 over the medium-to-long term. On the downside, if it falls below the key support level of ₹760, it can strengthen the ongoing downtrend and pull the stock down to ₹740 and then to ₹710 levels.
A fall below ₹710 will be a threat to the medium-term uptrend and pull the stock down to ₹660 and then to ₹630 over the medium term.
Investors with a long-term perspective can stay invested with a stop-loss at ₹560 levels.
Radico Khaitan (₹588.4): The stock of Radico Khaitan is on an uptrend across all time-frames — long, medium and short term. But after recording a new high at ₹628.3 last week, it started to decline, triggered by negative divergence in the daily relative strength index.
On Friday, the stock tumbled 4.6 and moved below ₹600 levels. An immediate support is at ₹560. A fall below this base can weaken the short-term uptrend and pull the stock down to ₹520 or ₹500 levels.
The next key support is at ₹470. A further decline below ₹470 will alter the medium-term uptrend and pull the stock down to ₹440 or even to ₹400 levels.
A conclusive break above ₹620 is needed to reinforce the bullish momentum and take the stock northwards to ₹650 and then to ₹700 over the long term.
Investors with a long-term horizon can stay invested as long as the stock trades above ₹400 levels with a stop-loss at ₹390. That said, a fall below ₹400 will mitigate the uptrend and pull the stock down to ₹360 and then to ₹320 levels.
Send your queries to techtrail@thehindu.co.in
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Reading in the loo — flipping through anything, really — appears to help the locomotion
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...