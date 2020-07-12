Trading pick of the week: Sell Mahanagar Gas

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Investors with a medium-term perspective can sell the stock of Mahanagar Gas at current levels. It had taken support at around ₹700 in late March and had been on a medium-term uptrend until it encountered a key resistance at ₹1,095 in mid-June.
A key resistance in the band between ₹1,090 and ₹1,110 acted as a crucial barrier and limited the upside for the stock. Triggered by negative divergence on the daily relative strength index (RSI) and the daily price rate of change indicator, the stock reversed direction in late June and started to decline.
It initially breached the medium-term uptrend that had been intact since late March. Thereafter, the stock continued to trend downwards and conclusively breached the key base at ₹1,000 as well as the 200-day moving average; it declined 4.2 per cent on Friday.
Last week, the stock tumbled 9.5 per cent, witnessing selling pressure.
It trades well below the 50- as well as the 200-day moving averages.
There has been an increase in daily volume over the past week.
The daily RSI has entered the bearish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI is charting downwards from the neutral region. Besides, the daily price rate of change indicator features in the negative territory, implying selling interest. In the weekly chart, the indicator is on the brink of entering the negative terrain from the positive.
The stock can continue to trend downwards and reach the price targets of ₹880 and ₹850 over the medium term with a minor pause at around ₹900. Traders can sell with a stop-loss at ₹1,025.
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
Times are tough, and conmen keep coming up with new tricks. Be on your guard
Investors should be cautious as long as the Nifty 50 tests a key resistance at 10,830
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...