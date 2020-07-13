Tread with caution

How Sony is using Covid-19 to shift the focus of photographic solutions
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
The rupee (INR) depreciated by three-fourth of a per cent last week against the dollar (USD). As a result, it has closed below the support of 75, increasing the possibility of further weakening.
The domestic currency, has opened today at 75.15 versus last week’s close of 75.2. If the rupee can advance from current levels, it will face a strong hindrance at 75. A break out of this level can result in a sharp rally. Resistance above 75 are at 74.8 and 74.6. On the other hand, if the local currency depreciates, 75.3 can be a support. Subsequent support is at 75.4.
The data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) shows that the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) remain sellers so far this month after pumping in net investment of ₹26,000 crore in June (equity and debt combined). The net outflow for the current month stand at nearly ₹2,900 crore. The domestic currency, which is below the important level of 75, might face further downward pressure if the FPIs continue to sell.
The weekly statistical supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last Friday showed that the foreign reserves increased in the period between June 26 and July 3, registering an all-time high of $513.2 billion. As per the latest report, the total reserves went up by $6.4 billion i.e. it increased to $513.2 billion from $506.8 billion. Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), the largest component of the reserves, was up by $5.6 billion to $473.2 billion from $467.6 billion a week ago. The value of gold holding increased by nearly half-a-billion dollar to $34 billion. Continuous growth in the reserves indicate a significant inflow of foreign money, which is good for the Indian currency.
Extending the decline last week, the dollar index slipped below the support level of 97. Thus, it has closed in the red for three continuous weeks, indicating a considerable downward momentum. Currently hovering around 96.4, the immediate support is at 96.25. Below that level, the support is at 96. A drop in the index can positively influence the rupee.
The dollar index is indicating a sluggish demand for the greenback and the rupee is trading below the important level of 75, showing that both the currencies exhibit bearish bias. This could lead to the currency pair trading within a range for the day. Exercise caution.
Supports: 75.3 and 75.4
Resistances: 75 and 74.8
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
Times are tough, and conmen keep coming up with new tricks. Be on your guard
Investors should be cautious as long as the Nifty 50 tests a key resistance at 10,830
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...