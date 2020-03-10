Wockhardt (₹271.4): Sell

The Delhi riot as it happened
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
The stock of Wockhardt plunged 10 per cent with good volume on Monday, decisively breaking below a key support at ₹300 as well as the 200-day moving average line. Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock at current levels.
The stock took support from its long-term base level of ₹233 in early January this year and started to trend upwards. After a short-term uptrend, the stock had encountered a key long-term resistance at ₹400 in early February. Triggered by negative divergence in the daily RSI and the price rate of change indicator, the stock changed direction and began to decline. Initially, the stock breached a key support at around ₹350 in late February.
The recent fall has conclusively breached the 50- and 200-DMAs and the stock trades well below these moving averages. The daily RSI has entered the bearish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI is hovering in the neutral region. Besides, the daily price rate of change indicator features in the negative terrain implying selling interest.
Overall, the short-term outlook is bearish for the stock. It can continue to trend downwards and reach the price targets of ₹260 and ₹255 in the upcoming trading sessions. Traders can sell the stock with a stop-loss at ₹278 levels.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
In a bid to boost the real estate market, the Maharashtra government, which presented its budget on Friday, ...
Evaluate the co-payment clause, often buried among the terms & conditions, with care
After all, global events triggered the two previous bear markets and the current decline
Gradually, people in India are beginning to realise the importance of health insurance. The number of people ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...