Zinc futures in narrow range

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
The continuous contract of zinc futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) witnessed a downtrend between October and November last year. In this period, the contract declined from the high of ₹326.8 to ₹260. Although there has been a recovery, there is no strength in the rally and is currently hovering at around ₹286.
Following some positive signs, in the third week of December, we had advised to go long on zinc futures at around ₹278 and at ₹270 with initial stop-loss at ₹260. We suggested to partially book profits i.e., 50 per cent when price rallies to ₹290 and then revise the stop-loss to ₹278. In line with our expectation, the contract rose and made a fresh two-month high of ₹293.75 last week. Therefore, as it stands, we will be holding 50 per cent of the longs with stop-loss at ₹278 with target at ₹300.
Nevertheless, the recent price action shows that the contract has not gathered enough momentum to establish a strong rally. In fact, it has been trading in the narrow range of ₹283 and ₹292 over the past couple of weeks. Notably, prolonged consolidation could dent the chances of further rally. Indicators like the relative strength index (RSI) and the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) are indicating a lack of trend.
Hence, for the existing longs, traders can further tighten the stop-loss to ₹282 from ₹278 and wait for the target at ₹300. So, the exit would be either at ₹282 or at ₹300. At the moment no fresh trades are recommended.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
It is suitable for those willing to take moderate risk and with a 3-year investment horizon
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...