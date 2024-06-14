AMFI data shows that equity mutual fund inflows surged to a record high in May 2024, with net inflows into equity funds crossing the ₹30,000 crore mark for the first time. The surge was fuelled by the interest in sectoral and thematic funds, which accounted for more than half of the total. Monthly investments via SIPs also continued to rise with the figure topping the ₹20,000-crore mark for the second successive month. Here are three trends that tell the story.
