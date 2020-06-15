Premium

With Unlock 1.0, MFIs see improved repayments, loan demand

Surabhi Mumbai | Updated on June 15, 2020 Published on June 15, 2020

Microfinance institutions (MFIs) have begun to see a rise in repayments as the lockdown eases. While MFIs expect to see a further improvement by the end of this month, many borrowers are also keen to take fresh loans.

“MFIs have started working in all areas except containment zones,” said P Satish, Executive Director, Sa-Dhan, an industry association. “In the beginning of May, we expected recoveries would be 12-14 per cent but, fortunately, by the month end, they were almost 18-20 per cent across various regions. Things are slowly looking up. Clients with cash are keen to repay and get additional lending.”

He expects further improvement in June and repayments to stabilise by the end of August as the moratorium on loans comes to an end.

According to industry players, many borrowers are also keen to pay back their loans and take fresh loans as they try to restart operations post the lockdown.

“Initially, there was demand for small emergency loans of about ₹5,000 to ₹6,000, but now there is some demand for credit. MFIs which have the liquidity are giving top-up loans,” said a player who did not wish to be named.

Rural trends

Rural areas are seeing better trends in repayments compared to semi-urban and urban areas. “The rabi harvest was reasonably good. Some sectors like dairy are still getting good local demand and income generation in rural areas. There was total disruption in income flows for urban MFI clients,” Satish noted.

However, according to Harsh Shrivastava, CEO, Microfinance Institution Network (MFIN), another industry association, recoveries are unlikely to get much better till September. “Right now, it is on a best effort basis across the country. We should not expect a very good recovery. It is time to maintain a good connection with borrowers so that when the time comes, they will pay willingly,” he said.

MFI players have also reported that while the moratorium on term loans is available to all borrowers, many have chosen not to take it, especially when it was extended post May 31.

“Whoever has the repayment capacity was keen to pay back the money. We have also been making borrowers aware of the interest component,” said an industry source.

A recent report by ICICI Securities noted that despite the moratorium, with resumption in operations, customers are proactively clearing their dues with nearly 15 per cent recoveries in MFI loans in May, and recovery rates in rural areas being 30-50 per cent better than in urban areas and metros.

“Collections from almost negligible levels have witnessed encouraging traction and will gradually pick up pace with the expectation of 50-70 per cent customers starting to honour their obligation by the end of June,” it said, adding that collections may touch 85 per cent by September.

Published on June 15, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
microfinance
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bharti AXA General Insurance premium up 38 per cent in FY’19-20