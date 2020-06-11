A surfeit of trucks and a huge deficit of ‘good’ drivers
It was in early May when four drivers at the Bhiwandi hub of JFK Transporters, tired of sitting around and ...
It was in early May when four drivers at the Bhiwandi hub of JFK Transporters, tired of sitting around and twiddling their thumbs during the lockdown, quietly took off with a couple of friends.
They were in one of JFK’s loaded container trucks on a joyride to Delhi and back. The 10-day escapade could have been cut short had the cops acted but CEO Jehaan Kotwal says they refused even to file an FIR.
The next fortnight, another of JFK’s drivers set off on a scheduled run to Kolkata. Unbeknownst to his boss, he took his family along for the ride.
On the return, Kotwal noticed the fully-loaded BharatBenz 3123 make a 300-km detour via Kanpur. The driver dropped his wife and kids off at his village, and called from there to say he would be staying on for a few days.
A week later, the GPS tracker on a third JFK truck in Delhi went dark. For five full days the driver refused to answer calls made to his cellphone. When he did eventually call in his excuse, it was from Sultanpur in Madhya Pradesh, 800 km away.
“He said his father was ill and needed to be attended to, and there would have been no other means for him to get there.” What Kotwal suspects, though, is that the rogue driver used the truck to make a killing carrying desperate home-bound migrants across the border — “at ₹3,000 a person, he’d have pocketed ₹1.5 lakh per trip”.
In each instance of his employees’ lockdown lawlessness, the loss has been entirely Kotwal’s to bear. Events of the last couple of months may have brought out the worst in drivers employed by some of the best-paying fleets in the country — “Every transporter I know can relate at least three experiences like mine,” he says, but being held to ransom by drivers has long been accepted as part of the price of doing business. Despite the surplus of hireable drivers relative to the size of the total fleet — 1.5 times reckons SP Singh of the Indian Foundation for Transportation Research and Training — there is the phenomenon of thousands of the 3.4 million trucks with inter-State and national permits being idled. These are sometimes for months on end because of mercenary drivers who will jump ship for a few rupees more.
Singh puts that down to the fact that the majority are not formally employed or paid the statutory minimum. “Ninety per cent of the 2.5 million transporters won’t register their drivers’ names on their books, won’t pay overtime, ESI, PF, or gratuity, but they pretend to care,” he says.
When in response to their recent request to the Centre for comprehensive driver insurance, they were asked for a list of the drivers they employ, “the best they could come up with was 20 names”.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
It was in early May when four drivers at the Bhiwandi hub of JFK Transporters, tired of sitting around and ...
Can the e-bicycle or the e-scooter be the answer to tackle congestion? Car makers think they have the answer
‘Faujis’ are front and centre of a Noida start-up’s outsourced fleet management vision
This heavy duty vacuum cleaner is the company’s top-end model and brings longer battery life, more powerful ...
With just three weeks left to the extension granted, here are the things you should do before June 30
The motor insurance business for general insurers in India has witnessed a sea of change over the past two ...
The stock of Ujjivan Financial Services jumped 7.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, ...
₹991 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 98096410051020 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss ...
Love for the Malabar tamarind — a spice that dominates the Kerala red fish curry — is a lifelong emotion for ...
A hero’s welcome for the first humans on the moon came only after they spent 88 hours in a mobile quarantine ...
The grotesque murder of George Floyd has brought people to the streets at an unprecedented scale and led to a ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Getting more animated in a Covid-19 world
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...