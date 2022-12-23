If you are a newbie to cycling, choosing your first bike can be a confusing decision… single speed or multispeed, mountain bike, hybrid or road cycle. In recent years one more choice has opened up, should you go for a e-bike or one just pedal-powered. Of course, an electric bicycle gives you both options.

The MTB-style 18-inch aluminium frame, with 27.5 (2.10) Ralson tyres feel sturdy.

In our garage for a review this week is the Hero Lectro C5x, a MTB-style single-speed, commuter e-bicycle. It is a looker in two-tone, a black frame with a splash of red trim on the top tube. Using the bicycle over a couple of weeks in city traffic only reinforced my initial impression — it is adequate as a basic commuter e-bicycle. The MTB-style 18-inch aluminium frame, with 27.5 (2.10) Ralson tyres feel sturdy. Along with the front fork suspension and disc brakes, it makes for a comfortable ride. The e-motor is a 250W rear hub BLDC motor.

The power unit

The 5.5Ah (rated capacity) Li-ion battery-pack, sitting on the down-tube, is detachable, offering the convenience of carrying it to a charging socket, instead of trundling the entire cycle to a plug point. The battery pack also features an on-off switch, a charge-level indicator and a lock to set it in the frame. It is IP67-rated, meaning the unit is dustproof and waterproof.

It is a looker in two-tone, a black frame with a splash of red trim on the top tube. | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

The control panel on the handlebar is enclosed in a silicone cover for protection. There is a power switch to turn on the unit, a four-level battery power indicator and a switch to toggle between different levels of battery support – low, medium and high. The cycle also features a light switch to turn on the LED headlight, a much-needed feature. But at best, it is a day-running light and barely copes with night riding. Another nice touch is the accelerator cut-off switch that turns off the battery mode and saves the rider from inadvertently twisting the throttle.

In city traffic, set at medium intensity, running on battery power alone, the charge was good for about 25 km | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

On the issue of mileage per charge, in city traffic, set at medium intensity, running on battery power alone, the charge was good for about 25 km. At the same setting in pedal-assist mode, the range was about 30 km. The distances are based on Strava app.

Problems and wishlist

One major problem during my test rides was the battery seating, either with the lock or terminals. In the cycle I used, there was obviously a loose contact in the battery seating. Powering on the cycle after every charge was a gamble, even if the battery was properly seated. I had to repeatedly try setting the battery on the frame before the control unit came on.

Hero Lectro C5x features a four-level battery power indicator and a switch to toggle between different levels of battery support | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

A pair of dedicated mud guards are much needed for any commuter bicycle. Aftermarket products get the job done but are an eyesore. Considering Hero Cycle decided to offer a headlamp, it should have thrown in a decent rear light. With the range at a modest 25 km on a single charge, it would be nice if there was a facility to stow the charger pack on the cycle. Maybe, even an integrated charging unit with a retractable cord would be great.

Bottomline

All told, the C5x is a neat package despite its niggles. But, considering that it is a single speed cycle with a modest battery range, it seems pricey at ₹38,999 (as mentioned on the company’s website). There are competitive options in the market that could be considered in this range.