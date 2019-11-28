Aston Martin’s tribute to the world’s fastest passenger airliner

The Concorde was iconic in more ways than one. The futuristic supersonic aircraft was the stuff of dreams. The culmination of our pursuit to travel at Mach 1 plus speeds. Now, 50 years since its first flight, this supersonic passenger jet – created in a unique piece of Anglo-French co-operation – is the inspiration for the latest member of the highly desirable Aston Martin Wings Series.

Limited run

An official statement from Aston Martin mentions “Strictly limited to only ten examples and featuring lavish personalisation via Aston Martin’s bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin, the DBS Superleggera Concorde proudly celebrates not only the half century since the iconic luxury passenger jet took to the skies, but also the centenary of one of Concorde’s two flag carrying airline operators: British Airways.”

The new special edition sports car marks the latest chapter in the ongoing Aston Martin Wings Series. The DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition joins the Vanquish S Red Arrows Edition; Vantage Blades Edition; and the V12 Vantage S Spitfire 80 in the brand’s aviation-inspired celebration models. The Aston Martin press release mentions that fittingly, the new limited edition car has been commissioned by Aston Martin Bristol which is to be found just a long runway’s length away from Aerospace Bristol at Filton – the place that is now home to the last Concorde ever to fly and the location at which the British Concorde were manufactured.

Quoting Marek Reichman, Executive Vice-President and Chief Creative Officer, Aston Martin Lagonda, the release adds (for the new car) “Using the DBS Superleggera as our starting point, and with the support of the talented personalisation experts in the Q by Aston Martin service to draw on, we have been able to subtly and sympathetically enhance and highlight some of the car’s most notable features while preserving the elegance, style and sheer brutish road presence for which the Aston Martin DBS is rightly known.”

The DBS Superleggera Concorde features a carefully judged selection of interior and exterior design and trim modifications to celebrate the achievements of the Concorde team. Outside, the sports car is distinguished by bespoke side strakes milled from solid aluminium; a bespoke painted livery comprising British Airways colours on the roof strake, aero blade and rear diffuser; black tinted carbon fibre roof with Concorde silhouette graphic; the famous British Airways ‘Speedmarque’ logo in chrome on the front wings; a unique Q by Aston Martin wing badge with black enamel infill; unique and authentic jet black painted Civil Aviation Authority aircraft identifier numbers and bespoke inspection plaques signed by Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO Andy Palmer and British Airways Chairman Álex Cruz.

Inside, the new car features more carefully judged design features created to celebrate the remarkable achievements of Concorde. Among the highlights inside are the Concorde logo on the front seat facings; a Mach Meter graphic embroidered on the driver’s side sun visor; a unique headliner featuring printed Alcantara displaying a ‘sonic boom’ graphic; paddle shifters made from titanium from Concorde compressor blades; floor mats in Terence Conran design pattern; seatbelt buckle badges milled from solid aluminium and bespoke sill plaques. All of this is supported by the supercar performance of the DBS Superleggera – the brand’s 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12-engined Super GT flagship boasting 725 PS of power and 900 Nm of torque, a top speed of 338kmph and blistering acceleration that dispatches 0-100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds. The new DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition is strictly limited to 10 examples.