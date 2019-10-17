Bentley hopes to soar with Flying Spur Blackline edition

Bentley Motors is introducing a Blackline specification for the all-new Flying Spur — the British marque’s four-door model that is said to combine sports sedan agility with modern limousine refinement. The third-generation of the luxury Grand Tourer can now be specified with a range of subtle but distinctive features. Much of the brightwork (chrome in Bentley speak) on the exterior of the car is replaced with Blackline trim, helping to create a more powerful road presence for the Flying Spur.

Blackline specification includes the special finish for the iconic Flying B mascot, radiator vanes, matrix grilles, side window surrounds, and lower door and rear bumper blades. The front and rear light bezels, door handles, wing vents and the exhaust outlets also receive the same distinguished, darkened treatment.

Standard fit on the Blackline specification are 21-inch alloy wheels, with 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification wheels being optional. Customers can choose from among 17 standard exterior colours, as well as a further 13 extended range colours at launch.

A Bentley statement says that the Blackline specification has already proven extremely popular with customers of the New Continental GT. Since the beginning of the year, up to 30 per cent of all GTs bought, have been from the Blackline family. Created on an entirely new platform, and handcrafted in Crewe, England, the latest generation of Flying Spur pushes the existing boundaries of refinement and attention to detail to create the finest luxury saloon yet says the press release from Bentley.

The new model boasts a stronger road presence courtesy of its sculpted, more muscular proportions. Unique, cut-crystal effect LED matrix headlamps and new 22-inch wheels are complemented by an exquisite, retractable Flying B mascot, available for the first time on the modern-day Flying Spur. In the cabin, the industry-first Bentley Rotating Display gives the driver the option of three different dashboard types, rotating at the push of a button. Three-dimensional, diamond quilted leather door inserts, exclusive new wood veneer options and subtle mood lighting blend together to offer the ultimate travelling environment.

The Bentley release also mentions that it features a new aluminium and composite chassis, the Flying Spur features Electronic All-Wheel Steering for the first time on a Bentley, coupled with Active All-Wheel Drive and Bentley Dynamic Ride, plus a host of new Driver Assistance Systems. Flying Spur’s power is supplied from an enhanced version of Bentley’ 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 engine, combined with a dual-clutch eight speed transmission. The new TSI engine delivers 626 bhp and 900 Nm, a 0-100 kmph time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 333 kmph.