The BMW M4 range is now made wider with the inclusion of a new M4 Competition M xDrive variant. This all-wheel-drive version is priced at ₹1.53 crore, ex-showroom, which is ₹5.5 lakh more than the RWD-spec car. It’s powered by a 3-litre twin-turbo straight-six engine which makes 522 bhp and a peak torque of 66 kg-m. The M4 Competition M xDrive comes with a carbon fibre roof, a 16-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system, and a long list of optional extras to choose from. For those wondering, 0-100 km/h takes just 3.5 seconds (claimed).

