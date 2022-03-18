hamburger

Auto focus

Check out the 2022 F1 World Champion Calendar

BL Chennai Bureau | March 18 | Updated on: Mar 18, 2022
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton during practice at the Bahrain International Circuit on March 18, 2022

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton during practice at the Bahrain International Circuit on March 18, 2022

The race for the coveted championship begins this year from the Bahrain International Circuit

Here’s the 2022 F1 World Champion Calendar

Published on March 18, 2022
Formula One
sport
sport car

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you