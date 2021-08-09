Hyundai to bring ‘N Line’ range of sporty cars to India this year

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), on Monday announced the introduction of ‘N Line’ range of its performance vehicles for India.

Hyundai will introduce the first N Line model for India within this year, the company said in a statement. “As the country’s leading smart mobility solutions provider, Hyundai has been redefining the mobility landscape with products that take customer aspirations to new heights. The introduction of our N Line range to India, will induce sporty experiences like never before, making every drive a fun experience with products that personify excitement and athleticism,” S S Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL said.

Focussing on youth

With N Line, HMIL will continue to challenge new boundaries and introduce new cars that amplify the aspirations and personalities of new age millennial and Gen Z buyers, he said, adding that subsequently the company will launch additional N Line models for Indian customers over the next few years, after the first launch this year.

Hyundai will develop N Line cars in India on three brand values -- motorsport inspired styling cues, accessible for all and everyday excitement.