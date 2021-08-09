Auto focus

Hyundai to bring ‘N Line’ range of sporty cars to India this year

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 09, 2021

‘The cars would amplify the aspirations and personalities of new age millennial and Gen Z buyers’

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), on Monday announced the introduction of ‘N Line’ range of its performance vehicles for India.

Hyundai will introduce the first N Line model for India within this year, the company said in a statement. “As the country’s leading smart mobility solutions provider, Hyundai has been redefining the mobility landscape with products that take customer aspirations to new heights. The introduction of our N Line range to India, will induce sporty experiences like never before, making every drive a fun experience with products that personify excitement and athleticism,” S S Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL said.

Focussing on youth

With N Line, HMIL will continue to challenge new boundaries and introduce new cars that amplify the aspirations and personalities of new age millennial and Gen Z buyers, he said, adding that subsequently the company will launch additional N Line models for Indian customers over the next few years, after the first launch this year.

Hyundai will develop N Line cars in India on three brand values -- motorsport inspired styling cues, accessible for all and everyday excitement.

Published on August 09, 2021

Hyundai Motor India
Auto Focus
