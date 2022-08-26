Lamborghini launches Huracan Tecnica 

The inexorable pressure to go electric isn’t sparing even hypercar and super luxury automobile brands. Italian supercar maker Lamborghini is headed in that direction and will replace its entire fleet with hybrids and electrics starting from next year.

As it prepares to launch its first all-electric in 2028, Lamborghini will start with hybrids that will also be new model lines. Electrification is expected to cut the portfolio’s total carbon emissions by as much as 50 per cent. The swansong for the Huracan will come in the form of a new variant in December this year. And that will be the last Lambo with a pure internal combustion engine.

Before that if you are in the market for a new Huracan, the Tecnica can be part of your garage. Lamborghini India has just launched it earlier this week for an ex-showroom price of ₹4.04 crore.

The reshape of the rear, including a new vertical rear glass window gives improved visibility

Weight to power

The Huracán Tecnica takes the 5.2-litre engine putting out the same 640 CV power as its STO stablemate, producing 565 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm for fun yet comfortable everyday driving. With a dry weight of just 1,379 kg, the Tecnica delivers a weight-to-power ratio of 2.15 kg/CV. The uprated power is matched by an enhanced, sharper engine sound at higher revs while inside the cockpit the Tecnica provides improved acoustic comfort.

A Lambo statement says that this Huracán has at its heart the LDVI system, which controls every aspect of the car’s dynamic behaviour by integrating vehicle systems and set-up to deliver feed-forward pre-control in virtual real-time.

The rear-wheel drive Tecnica incorporates rear-wheel steering with direct steering ratio and torque vectoring, together with a modified Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) and specific suspension set-up for the Tecnica. Depending on the drive mode selected — STRADA, SPORT or CORSA — every dynamic system is calibrated on the Tecnica to provide a highly differentiated response to each environment.

Its performance comes with new brake cooling management, inspired by track-based experience, delivering consistently better braking performance on both road and track. The Tecnica’s carbon ceramic brakes adopt specifically designed cooling deflectors and calliper ducts, directing the airflow into the discs to maximise heat dissipation and reduce brake fluid temperatures and brake pedal elongation: the reduction in disc temperatures also supports brake pad consumption.

A revised design lends the Tecnica a stronger, predatory stance: a powerful, inward-facing front with muscular shoulders meets a lightweight, fully carbon fiber hood. A new bumper featuring the black Ypsilon design, incorporates an air curtain for the first time in a Huracán.

A new front splitter, with lower, open slats directs air through the wheels, contributing to improved downforce and cooling. The profile of the car also sets it apart from the Huracán family: at 6.1 cm longer than the Huracán EVO it is the same height and width but appears lower and broader, with a silhouette inspired by the daylight opening line from the Essenza SCV12.

Lamborghini says that the reshape of the rear, including a new vertical rear glass window gives improved visibility, while a redesigned engine hood in lightweight carbon fiber shows-off the V10 heart of the Tecnica. The powerful rear incorporates a new bumper and combines a new hexagonal exhaust pipes that deliver the enhanced fanfare from the Tecnica’s powertrain.

“Its aero design essentially contributes to the 35 per cent improvement in rear downforce compared to the Huracán EVO RWD, as well as ensuring no increase in drag: in fact, drag is reduced by 20 per cent, improving aero balance and supporting stability during braking and turning speed.” The Tecnica’s underbody is also optimized with new aero deflectors for improved aerodynamic efficiency.

Adjustable seats

Inside, it gets height-adjustable sports seats and further options include a lightweight door design; a rear arch and wheel bolts in lightweight titanium; and harness seat belts for those heading more regularly to the circuit. A redesigned, sophisticated HMI interface is exclusive to the Tecnica. The driver’s instrument panel reduces colors and emphasizes readability in a large new ‘arc’ in front of the pilot.

The central console screen puts the fun-to-drive elements at the disposal of the cockpit’s occupants, including the LDVI functions in real-time display. Inspired by the STO, the HMI includes connected telemetry and on-board diaries of destinations and track times, connected to the UNICA app.

Standard and optional colour and trim choices lend themselves to both luxury-oriented and more sporty specifications. Together with eight standard exterior colours, more than 200 additional paint options are available through the Ad Personam programme.