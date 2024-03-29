Land Rover has announced the imminent arrival of a new variant in its Defender line of SUVs. This will be, according to Land Rover, the most capable, luxurious, and toughest Defender ever. It’ll be powered by a twin-turbo V8, which we assume is going to be the BMW-sourced 4.4-litre unit also in use in the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.

Also included on the Octa will be the intelligent (and active) 6D Dynamics suspension, Brembo brakes and so on. From now on, all flagship Defender models will wear the Octa name, and a corresponding diamond-like motif, adds the company. The Defender Octa will be revealed later this year, and is currently undergoing some heavy-duty testing across a variety of terrain.

