Keerthi Prakash appointed Renault Nissan Automotive India chief

Japanese automaker Nissan has announced the appointment of Keerthi Prakash as Managing Director of Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) to lead operations at the company’s alliance plant in Chennai, from September 1.

RNAIPL produces cars and SUVs for Nissan and Renault brands at the alliance factory at Oragadam near Chennai.

Keerthi, currently Deputy MD, RNAIPL, joined the plant in 2008 and has over 20 years of automotive manufacturing experience. He replaces Biju Balendran, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Nissan.

“Keerthi has a wealth of production and engineering experience, having held numerous management and senior management positions within the plant since 2008. I also thank Biju for his dedication to RNAIPL throughout his 14 years at the plant. His contribution has been pivotal to RNAIPL’s transformation,” Frank Torres, President of Nissan India Operations, said in a statement.

In his new role, Keerthi will report to Torres and functionally to Roddy Macleod, Vice-President of Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management for Africa, Middle East and India.