The MINI brand’s niche positioning in the luxury passenger car market gets even ‘bigger’ with the new MINI Shadow Limited Edition. The MINI Shadow Edition petrol is based on the MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired. Only 24 units are available and it can be booked exclusively on shop.mini.in.

The limited edition features unique bonnet scoop decals, front fender decals, side scuttles, door entry sills, and Shadow Edition stickers on the roof above the C-pillars. The Shadow Edition features sporty 18-inch grip spoke alloy wheels and the John Cooper Works aerodynamics kit, as well as Leather Chester Malt Brown upholstery, electric seat adjustment for driver and front passenger, panoramic sunroof, wired package, Apple CarPlay, multifunctional instrument display and Harman Kardon Hi-Fi sound system as standard.

Design

The exterior of the MINI Shadow Edition is all-black with a ‘melting silver’ finish for the roof and mirror caps. This Limited Edition’s black, is metallic, glossy and monochromatic. The Piano Black Exterior trim along with special double matt paint on exterior decals and subtle elements of the Shadow Edition adds an air of sophistication. The finish is meant to generate shadows on different elements even as the light breaks differently based on the angle of view.

A MINI India statement mentions that the interior style brings together modern aesthetics and refined craftsmanship with the kind of functionality for which the Countryman is famous. The MINI Shadow Edition comes with MINI Yours Interior Style Shaded Silver. The colour lines seen along the door panel, armrest surfaces and knee pads under the dashboard are matched with the upholstery colours. The MINI Excitement Pack features LED interior and ambient lighting which illuminates the cockpit with a choice of selectable colours as well as a projection of the MINI logo from the exterior mirror on the driver’s side when opening and closing the car door. The car is equipped with premium features such as the panoramic glass sunroof, MINI Wired Package including MINI navigation system with touch controller and bluetooth mobile connectivity.

The Multifunction Digital Display offers a clear view of all the drive-related information. The iconic circular central instrument panel is surrounded by an LED ring offering a brilliant colour display on the 8.8-inch touchscreen. The electric seat adjustment in front (with a memory function for the driver) and the three full-fledged seats at the rear make for ample seating for all passengers. Using the cargo function, boot capacity can be increased from 450 litres to 1,390 litres by folding down the rear backrest with its 40:20:40 split. The MINI Shadow Edition can be parked at a scenic space and the view can be enjoyed with the unique Picnic Bench that folds out of the luggage compartment to provide seating space for two while protecting the clothing with a fender dirt protection flap. Automatic Tailgate combined with the Comfort Access System allows the boot to be opened and closed just by waving the foot under the rear bumper.

Powertrain

When it comes to performance, the MINI Shadow Edition is powered by the latest MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology offering both go-kart-like performance and efficiency. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology makes the MINI Shadow Edition high on performance and light on fuel. It delivers a peak output of 178hp and generates a maximum torque of 280Nm. It sprints to 100 kmph in 7.5 seconds and the top speed is 225 kmph. MINI India says that the 7-speed double clutch steptronic sport transmission now offers even more efficient, comfortable and sporty driving due to a broader gear spread and smaller engine speed steps. The MINI Shadow Edition features paddle shifters for a sportier driving experience. Driver Assistance Systems include cruise control, park distance control, and rear view camera.

In terms of safety features, the MINI Shadow Edition is offered with standard safety equipment comprising 3-point seat belts, front passenger airbags, brake assist, crash sensor, dynamic stability control, anti-lock braking system, cornering brake control, emergency spare wheel and run-flat indicator as standard.