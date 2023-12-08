When on sale in India in the latter half of last decade, the Yamaha R3 proved to be a crucial product, not just for Yamaha but also for riders who were migrating to big-ger motorcycles. In that brief period, it more than proved its mettle, finding a place in the hearts of many a keen rider. Consequently, the resurgence this time can’t be taken lightly — and that’s not just by riders and competitors, but Yamaha itself, too. Known largely for its performance-focussed machines, this is Yamaha’s chance of finding a betterfoothold in the Indian market. As they say, it takes two to tango, hence the Japanese motorcycle company is also bringing along the R3’s relatively evil-looking twin, the MT-03. We ride the two back-to-back to get an idea of what the Indian customer can expect, once these go on sale later this month.

While quite different on the outside, what conjoins the two is the underpinnings. The 321 cc parallel-twin engine makes 41.4 bhp at 10,750 rpm. The engine, as we’ve witnessed before, loves to rev its way to the 12,000 rpm redline without any qualms whatsoever. And we’re happy to report that the inherent trait hasn’t gone missing this time around. The updates elsewhere, especially with the suspension — unlike in its previous iteration, the R3 now gets an upside-down (USD) fork — make the motorcycle even better.

With an eager engine and a well-balanced chassis, the Yamaha duo does present an enjoyable riding experience. The MT-03’s naked streetfighter appeal is unmissable, although it does feel a bit rough around the edges, in comparison to the R3. In terms of what separates the two, it’s the overall positioning and of course, styling — the R3 has a nice R1-like fairing and the aforementioned USD fork finished in gold, while the MT-03 has a more aggressive, in-your-face look. The latter is further enhanced with its wider-looking tank, whereas the R3 looks relatively civilised in that regard. From the seat to the back, there isn’t much separating the two, although with the same seat height, the R3 has an edge in terms of ergonomics and overall comfort.

Yamaha MT-03

Fortunately, both motorcycles seem at home on good roads, effectively allowing the rider to get closer to their limits. What they seemed to be held back by was the slightly underwhelming performance from the standard Dunlop tyres. We’d like to see how they perform on Indian roads, before passing final judgement. Also equally interesting — and crucial in our final judgement — will be how Yamaha prices the duo. Given that these motorcycles will be brought in as completely built-up units (CBU), we don’t expect Yamaha to price these any lower than Rs 4 lakh, ex-showroom, although they do have an intent to assemble or manufacture these lo-cally in the future.

There’s also a clear lack of new-age features that products in this price range nor-mally come equipped with — and not all of these are gimmicks, as one would think.

It would have been nice to see a quick-shifter, slip-assist clutch, adjustable levers, traction control, or even a TFT display, but as of now, this Yamaha duo lacks them all.

Does it take away from the riding experience? Not in the slightest, as we found out during the three-day-long ride in Thailand. But will they be nice to have? For many buyers, yes. In closing, what one will get with the R3 — and the MT-03 — is a very competent motorcycle that offers unadulterated fun, allows you to ride fairly quickly, and somehow, despite the aforementioned list of missing features, doesn’t shortchange you.

