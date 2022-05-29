hamburger

Clean Tech

Bequeathing a perilous climate legacy

Team BL | Updated on: May 29, 2022
Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General, World Meteorological Organization

Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General, World Meteorological Organization | Photo Credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE

“Our climate is changing before our eyes. The heat trapped by human-induced greenhouse gases will warm the planet for many generations to come”

Petteri Taalas, Secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization

Published on May 29, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you