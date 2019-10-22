Getting EV-ready

Mapping and technology solutions company MapmyIndia is readying itself for a future in clean technology. It is focusing on innovative solutions to make life easier for drivers of non-polluting electric vehicles as and when they begin to dominate the roads in India.

A switchover to EVs is inevitable going forward, feels Rohan Verma, CEO and Executive Director, MapmyIndia, who is focussed on concerns that could engulf the sector. “Owners can charge their electric vehicles at home or even in the office, but when they are on the road they need to know where the closest charging stations are so that they do not get stuck without charge on an unplanned trip.”

To address the issue, the company has identified electric charging stations as part of its 5,000-strong site selection data which gives you information on the closest amenities such as fuel pumps, restaurants and toilet, among others. “Currently the 580-odd EV charging stations across the country have been mapped out; these, of course, will exponentially increase in the future,” he adds.

EV spider map

Another problem faced by owners of EVs is range anxiety — they are always apprehensive on the road about whether they will be able to reach their destinations with the existing charge in their batteries.

MapmyIndia has designed a solution for this with its EV spider map that provides drivers a detailed and reliable map of the route, terrain and micro-weather conditions they will be facing. Solutions are personalised for every driver according to the vehicle he/she is driving, driver behaviour, and the battery being used.

“This AI-based smart mobility platform can help make EVs more credible and adoptable since it addresses all the anxiety parameters of the owner,” says Verma. For example, if charge is running out, the spider map will enable the driver to pre-book a slot at the closest charging station. Vehicle manufacturers can integrate this AI platform into their products as an important value addition.

Hyundai has already tied up with MapmyIndia for its Kona Electric car which has a display of compatible charging stations. Other vehicle manufacturers are likely to follow.

“Addressing environmental issues is close to my heart and as a company we would love to work towards making the world a better place. We would all like to see an EV future. There are no arguments against it, but the adoption needs to be practical and viable,” says Verma, who is trying to help put that in place.