Scripting a survival

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
From partnerships with Li Kashing and Rupert Murdoch in the 1990s to now forming a joint venture with Sony Pictures, the pendulum has swung for Zee group’s Subhash Chandra – from a feted media baron to a satrap struggling for survival. But in the real life soap opera that played out in Zee’s boardrooms, the promoters managed to stay on to fight another day. Zee’s rise, fall and survival could make for a thrilling web series.
A native of Hisar in Haryana, Chandra had started out in the packaging business and amusement theme parks. In the early 1990s, he saw an opportunity to cater to an entertainment-starved population that only viewed State-run Doordarshan and entered into a partnership with global media conglomerate Star, then owned by Li Kashing, to launch Zee TV. It was a runaway success. Then when Murdoch acquired Star, the bet was Chandra would take Zee global. However, the relationship soured and in 1998, Chandra bought out Star’s stake in Zee. But over the next ten years, he took the company to over 200 countries, making Zee a household name across Hindi and Indian regional language speaking viewers. Riding on this success, Chandra ventured into new areas including road building, solar energy and other infrastructure sectors as India’s economy opened up.
The diversification proved to be Chandra’s undoing as the Essel group piled up debt. By 2018, lenders were chasing Chandra forcing him to put these assets on the block and sell most of his shares in Zee.
In 2019, under duress from the banks, Chandra’s son Punit Goenka initiated talks with global media companies to sell more stake in Zee Entertainment, though he did not want to give up control of the family’s crown jewel. Comcast, however, wanted full control. Goenka, who unlike his flamboyant dad keeps away from the spotlight, then went to Invesco Oppenheimer, which then held 8 per cent in Zee. Invesco agreed to buy an additional 11 per cent stake and let Goenka continue to run the company. But over time, the investor’s patience ran out, leading to the special meeting of shareholders to discuss Goenka’s removal along with the entire board of directors of Zee.
Goenka’s deal with Sony Pictures has been a masterstroke as it has not only mitigated the challenge from Invesco but allowed Goenka to prolong the Subhash Chandra family’s control over their business, despite just 3.9 per cent equity in the company,
This comes even as Chandra’s brother Jawahar Goel is also fighting a similar battle to stay in control of Dish TV. The coming weeks will reveal if Goel too can pull off a similar deal.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...