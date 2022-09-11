What Start-up employees love

Start-up scaling platform, xto10x, recently surveyed over 50,000 employees in a detailed culture study to comprehend what makes employees happy at work, what makes their organisations successful, and what needs attention/improvement. In the study conducted across 150 start-ups, organisational culture and eNPS (employee Net Promoter Score) were examined. eNPS, which is an indicator of employee happiness, varied greatly, ranging from 97 to as low as -3. Only 15 per cent of the organisations surveyed received an eNPS score of over 70. The majority averaged 50–60, which shows that while there is room for improvement, start-ups are moving in the right direction. The survey found that when start-ups were small, eNPS scores were high, but started to decline as they became larger than 100 people, though there were exceptions.

