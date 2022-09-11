hamburger

Corporate File

What Start-up employees love

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: Sep 10, 2022

Start-up scaling platform, xto10x, recently surveyed over 50,000 employees in a detailed culture study to comprehend what makes employees happy at work, what makes their organisations successful, and what needs attention/improvement. In the study conducted across 150 start-ups, organisational culture and eNPS (employee Net Promoter Score) were examined. eNPS, which is an indicator of employee happiness, varied greatly, ranging from 97 to as low as -3. Only 15 per cent of the organisations surveyed received an eNPS score of over 70. The majority averaged 50–60, which shows that while there is room for improvement, start-ups are moving in the right direction. The survey found that when start-ups were small, eNPS scores were high, but started to decline as they became larger than 100 people, though there were exceptions.  

Published on September 11, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you