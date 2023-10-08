The word doing the round for long was that two South India-based home financiers are on the block. The first name wasn’t difficult to guess, but finally, it seems we have a handle on the second name, too. One of the large conglomerates hailing from the south has been in the process of restructuring its business for almost a year. There are multiple financial services business within this big group, and some have very clear lines of identification to the family it belongs to. But there are some where everyone in the large family could have interest in the business. So, who should succeed these lending arms was an internal debate at the group for a while. With no clear answer emerging, it seems there is consensus to cash out on a few of these names, even if they are supposed to be leaders in their territory. After all, when the house is splitting, everything can happen.

