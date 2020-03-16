Arali, CIIE.CO invest in Unbox

Arali Ventures and CIIE.CO, The Innovation Continuum at IIM Ahmedabad, have led a ₹3.6 crore ($500,000) round in Unbox Robotics, which is building a flexible parcel sorting solution for logistics providers. Existing investors EF & SOSV also participated in this round along with angel investors such as Vijay Kedia and Rajesh Sawhney.

Soxytoes raises angel funds

Soxytoes, a sock brand, has raised an undisclosed amount from a Gurugram-based angel network. It will use the money for digital marketing, increasing its kiosk network, expanding into international markets and launching new product lines such as personalised and kids socks.

Strata gets ₹11 cr in seed round

Tech-enabled commercial real estate investment platform Strata has raised about ₹11 crore ($1.5 million) in a seed round from SAIF Partners, Mayfield India and PropStack. Three angel investors with commercial real estate background also participated in this round. The company will use the money for technology and strengthening the core team across cities. Strata allows investors to own and sell fractions of pre-leased, Grade A commercial properties, including office spaces and warehouses.

Cardiotrack secures funds

Frontline Strategy Funds, a Singapore-based private equity platform, has led a pre-Series A round in medtech company Cardiotrack, which offers an integrated healthcare platform with diagnostic grade medical devices and remote medical consultation services. The funding amount in the round which saw participation from angel investors was not disclosed.

₹44-cr funding for MultiLiving

MultiLiving, a real estate platform that aims to streamline the home renting and management process, has raised about ₹44 crore from Lodha Ventures, the family office of Abhinandan Lodha. The platform that has gone live in Mumbai curates apartments and offers the homes with built-in services to potential tenants. Our Bureau