Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.
With limited flight operations post lockdowns and survey after survey suggesting that passengers’ confidence in flying has taken a big hit, airlines and airports are going to great lengths to ensure social distancing and contact-free travel.
Taking this a step further, airports like London Heathrow and Suvarnabhumi in Bangkok are looking at providing Covid testing facilities for their passengers in an effort to help restore flyer confidence.
On July 6, Collinson and Swissport announced that they were working with Heathrow Airport to offer a pilot of their Covid-19 testing procedure. The pilot, the first of its kind in the UK, means that passengers can be checked for Covid-19 on landing at Heathrow and know just hours later if they have tested positive for the virus.
All the three involved organisations are hoping that the ‘Test-on-Arrival’ procedure will provide a solution to those travelling from places not included on the list of countries exempt from quarantine.
Collinson is a global leader in the provision of traveller experiences including medical and security assistance and travel medical services. Swissport provided airport ground services to about 265 million passengers in 2019.
“This trial with Swissport and Collinson will provide a much-needed alternative to quarantine for those arriving and should add further momentum to the government’s push for Common International Standards which are needed for the resumption of global travel,” said John Holland-Kaye, Chief Executive Officer, Heathrow Airport.
The pilot of the new testing procedure will be available as a private service to anyone with a flight landing at Heathrow Terminal 2. Passengers will need to set up an account and book their test online before beginning their journey to the UK.
The companies claim that the tests are sensitive enough to detect Covid-19 particles even when a passenger has displayed no symptoms. If travelling from a country where quarantine is still required, passengers will be asked to go to the address they provided at the time of booking while they await their test results, which they will receive within 24 hours, an official statement said.
Similarly, Frankfurt airport has tied up with Lufthansa and Centogene to offer Covid testing. This test, done through a throat swab, detects whether there is an acute infection, with the accompany risk of spreading it to others in contact.
Frankfurt airport is offering two test options: for €59, travellers can receive the result within six to eight hours; for €138, it is available within three hours.
“For an additional charge of €9, there is also the, option to obtain an official, internationally valid verification for authorities in various countries certifying that the test results belong to you and have not been tampered with. This verification includes the travel documentation and the identity of the tested person,” the airport said.
In Asia, Suvarnabhumi Airport is looking at providing a Covid-19 test with a 90-minute turnaround for those who are suspected of carrying the virus.
This is not all. Some countries are also looking at providing multi-modal transport options to their citizens to beat the virus. For example, Austrian is replacing its Vienna-Salzburg flight with a more frequent train service between the two cities as a part of the bailout package which the government has provided the airline. This is smilar to a move made last year by KLM, which partnered with Dutch and Belgian rail companies to replace one Amsterdam-Brussels flight per day with a train service.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...