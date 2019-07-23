Jargon

Ticket Agent: Person who works at the ticketing counter and who checks your bags onto the plane, gives you a seat assignment, and shows you where your gate is located. A Ticket Agent also sells tickets to passengers who have not yet purchased them or have lost them.

Skycap: The person who stands in front of the terminal building and provides curbside check-in for flights.

Jetway/Loading Bridges: The hallway that connects the gate entrance to the door of the plane. Passengers use this hallway to board and exit planes.

Conveyor belt: A machine with a moving surface that is used by airport personnel to move luggage from one place to another.

Co-Pilot: Person who sits in the cockpit with the Pilot. The Co-Pilot is also known as the first officer and monitors the plane’s controls and gauges while the Pilot flies the plane.

