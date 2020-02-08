Solutions for sustainability

India Interior

The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate source of fuel. PwC India Foundation, in collaboration with a voluntary organisation dedicated to wildlife conservation, has provided 860 households and 30 schools in the vicinity with smokeless chulhas. Around 4,300 live in the area and the idea is to reduce their consumption of firewood, reduce emissions and develop an alternate source of fuel to maintain the fine ecological balance of the area. It is expected to also bring down respiratory illnesses with reduction in indoor pollution.

The Foundation says it also plans to prepare the forest land for planting of native trees, especially fruit bearing ones, to further protect the ecological equilibrium of the area.

“It is fulfilling for us to work alongside non-profits in rural heartlands, across diverse habitats, to bring about a sustainable change in the way marginalised communities are adapting to climate change,” said Satyavati Berera, COO, PwC India. The Foundation has been working in eight States and currently runs other sustainability projects in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

