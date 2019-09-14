Pulse

US curbs on e-cigarette

FDA readying compliance policy

As part of the Trump Administration’s ongoing work to tackle the epidemic of e-cigarette use by youth, the United States Food and Drug Administration intends to finalise a compliance policy in the coming weeks that would prioritise the agency’s enforcement of the pre-market authorisation requirements for non-tobacco-flavoured e-cigarettes, including mint and menthol, clearing the market of unauthorised, non-tobacco-flavoured e-cigarette products, a note from the agency said. The announcement comes as preliminary numbers from the National Youth Tobacco Survey show a continued rise in the disturbing rates of youth e-cigarette use. In particular, the preliminary data show that more than a quarter of high school students were current (past 30 days) e-cigarette users in 2019 and the overwhelming majority cited the use of popular fruit and menthol or mint flavours.

Cruelty-free research

ICMR wants alternatives to animals

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recognised the “need for alternatives to animals in experimentation” in a new publication authored by former ICMR director general, Dr Sowmya Swaminathan, and other senior leadership, with expert input from Humane Society International/India. The paper, published this month in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, calls for the development and use of a “21st century toolbox” of human-relevant, non-animal techniques to make India self-reliant in the development of non-animal technologies, an HSI note said.

