Coming Up: Light a candle on Suicide Prevention Day

From lighting a candle at the window to cycling around the globe, World Suicide Prevention day on September 10 will be marked with activities to spread awareness that suicide can be prevented, to fund support activities or to remember a lost loved one or a survivor. A person dies every 40 seconds by suicide and up to 25 times as many again make a suicide attempt.

There are also many more people who have been bereaved by suicide or have been close to someone who has made an attempt, says the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP).

Every year, suicide is among the top 20 leading causes of death globally for people of all ages. It is responsible for over 8,00,000 deaths. For each suicide, approximately 135 people suffer intense grief or are otherwise affected. This amounts to 108 million people per year who are profoundly impacted by suicidal behaviour.