1. Walk, dance: My day starts with my daughter—morning walks or dance sessions to keep myself sane through the day.

2. Meditation: After many hectic (14-16 hour) days at work, my resort of peace is—20 minutes every day for meditation to unwind from work stress.

3. Physical activity: Besides physical activities like swimming and dancing, golf intrigues me, I aim to learn to play.

4. SRK films, self-help books: A Bollywood buff, de-stressing is with Shah Rukh Khan films. I also read self-help books.

5. Clean eating: I eat clean and restrict my diet to healthy foods, including nuts, fruits and homemade meals (idli, baked chilla, poha) and green vegetables. I believe in “healthy body-happy mind!”

The writer is CEO and President, PM Relocation