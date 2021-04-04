Pulse

COMING UP

Fairer, healthier world

| Updated on April 04, 2021

ISTOCK.COM   -  Getty Images/iStockphoto

Our world is an unequal one. And Covid-19 has highlighted that some people are able to live healthier lives and have better access to health services than others — entirely due to the conditions in which they are born, grow, live, work and age, says the World Health Organization.

All over the world, some groups struggle to make ends meet with little daily income and little or no access to health services, among other things. The suffering harms societies and economies.

On World Health Day (April 7), global leaders need to commit to “building a fairer and healthier” world.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on April 04, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.