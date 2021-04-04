Fairer, healthier world

Our world is an unequal one. And Covid-19 has highlighted that some people are able to live healthier lives and have better access to health services than others — entirely due to the conditions in which they are born, grow, live, work and age, says the World Health Organization.

All over the world, some groups struggle to make ends meet with little daily income and little or no access to health services, among other things. The suffering harms societies and economies.

On World Health Day (April 7), global leaders need to commit to “building a fairer and healthier” world.