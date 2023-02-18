Tipped as being the largest forum in Asia for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, BioAsia is being hosted by Hyderabad on February 24-26th.

Organised by the Telangana government, it provides a platform for industry to interact with government and academia, and this year’s theme is, “Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanised healthcare.” The sessions would look at integrating ecosystems to safeguard the future; harnessing disruptive technologies such as data, analytics, extended reality, AI and blockchain to deliver personalised healthcare and driving accessibility and affordability into quality healthcare.