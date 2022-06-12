Give blood, in solidarity

Give blood in a gesture of solidarity — that’s the theme for this year’s World Blood Donor Day (June 14).
Also Read
Safe blood and blood products and their transfusion are a critical aspect of care and public health. They are key in treating people suffering from a range of diseases and as a result of accidents, natural disasters and armed conflict. The need for blood is universal, but access to it is limited — especially in low- and middle-income countries, where shortages particularly impact women and children, as they tend to need blood the most.
Published on
June 12, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.