hamburger

Pulse

Give blood, in solidarity

Team BL | Updated on: Jun 12, 2022
Transfusion of safe blood and blood products is a critical aspect of healthcare (file image)

Transfusion of safe blood and blood products is a critical aspect of healthcare (file image) | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar 5331

Blood donors join hands to meet a universal healthcare need

Give blood in a gesture of solidarity — that’s the theme for this year’s World Blood Donor Day (June 14).

Also Read
Nursing the profession back to health 
Also Read
Recognition must begin at home

Safe blood and blood products and their transfusion are a critical aspect of care and public health. They are key in treating people suffering from a range of diseases and as a result of accidents, natural disasters and armed conflict. The need for blood is universal, but access to it is limited — especially in low- and middle-income countries, where shortages particularly impact women and children, as they tend to need blood the most.

Published on June 12, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you