Give blood, in solidarity

Give blood in a gesture of solidarity — that’s the theme for this year’s World Blood Donor Day (June 14).

Safe blood and blood products and their transfusion are a critical aspect of care and public health. They are key in treating people suffering from a range of diseases and as a result of accidents, natural disasters and armed conflict. The need for blood is universal, but access to it is limited — especially in low- and middle-income countries, where shortages particularly impact women and children, as they tend to need blood the most.