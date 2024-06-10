1. Exercise: Days starts with exercise — yoga or flexibility and strength training. Am regular, even when travelling.

2. Diet: Two meals a day — organic, lightly cooked, mostly vegetarian, some fish occasionally. Favorite cuisines — Mexican, Vietnamese, besides authentic South Indian food.

3. Laugh: An hour for myself — to read, sit in my garden or outdoors or take a walk around the neighbourhood. Chatting with friends is great for good laughs. Watching cricket/movies at home with family helps destress.

4. Zen: Take the stairs. Enjoy table tennis and tennis, but mountain hikes — perfect combination of fitness and zen.

5. Wind-down: Dinner’s early, occasionally step outdoors for quiet time. I catch up on the news, comedy shows or podcasts (politics/economics).

(The writer is Managing Director, Optum India)