1. Exercise: Days starts with exercise — yoga or flexibility and strength training. Am regular, even when travelling.
2. Diet: Two meals a day — organic, lightly cooked, mostly vegetarian, some fish occasionally. Favorite cuisines — Mexican, Vietnamese, besides authentic South Indian food.
3. Laugh: An hour for myself — to read, sit in my garden or outdoors or take a walk around the neighbourhood. Chatting with friends is great for good laughs. Watching cricket/movies at home with family helps destress.
4. Zen: Take the stairs. Enjoy table tennis and tennis, but mountain hikes — perfect combination of fitness and zen.
5. Wind-down: Dinner’s early, occasionally step outdoors for quiet time. I catch up on the news, comedy shows or podcasts (politics/economics).
(The writer is Managing Director, Optum India)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.