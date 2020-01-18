My Five | Swimming & the power of music

1. I have always been a fitness enthusiast and my day usually begins at 6 am. It starts with at least 40 minutes of yoga, which keeps me energised throughout the day.

2. Opting for a correct diet is an important step towards a healthy lifestyle. I am very particular about what I eat every day and avoid sugary food completely. I eat lots of green vegetables, fresh fruits and nuts. Green tea is also an important part of my diet as it is rich in antioxidants that keep diseases at bay.

3. Swimming is my go-to sport. I swim regularly for an hour as it helps me maintain a healthy weight. It is not just a good workout for the body but also has a calming effect on the mind.

4. Indulging in a hobby is a great way to unwind after a long day at work. For me, reading books — ranging from self-help books, philosophy to books on history —is the best way to relax as it ends my day on a positive note.

5. I believe in the power of music in eliminating stress. Soft classical music helps me to sail through tough times. I am also learning Indian classical music, which is my ultimate stress-buster

The author is the President & Business Head of Lava International