Pulse

MY FIVE

No electronic devices for a good night’s sleep

Rachit Chawla | Updated on September 28, 2019 Published on September 28, 2019

1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel on work. I do half an hour of cardio followed by half an hour of weights to keep my weight in check. When in Delhi, I rely on my trainer to guide me through my training and when travelling I ask him to prepare a schedule.

2 The day starts with a healthy breakfast and my mantra is to eat right so you have the energy to work efficiently. Breakfast includes multi-grain oats with skimmed milk and two boiled eggs. I take a fruit every two hours, an apple/banana/kiwi, etc. Lunch is normally light and dinner is at 8 pm. I do not smoke or take alcohol (which is limited and restricted to occasions).

3 While travelling, I use hotel gyms for regular workouts and stick to the meal plans.

4 I end my day with half an hour to surf for news or a comedy programme, on the television or mobile phone. This keeps me updated on happenings around the world and relax my mind before going to bed with a dose of laughter.

5 I hit the bed at 11 and the rule is not to use electronic devices — mobile, iPad, television, once in bed. This is the reason I have not installed a television in the bedroom. It is important for me to get a good night’s sleep and for at least six hours. The brain then gets sufficient rest, a prerequisite for a successful entrepreneur.

Rachit Chawla, Director, Finance & Technology, Risers Accelerator

Published on September 28, 2019
health
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
FDA expands Mavyret approval