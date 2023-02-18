1. My morning fitness routine is non-negotiable. An early riser, I run or walk or hit the gym on weekdays.

2. I am a voracious reader. Books have helped shape my thinking, life and career.

3. Food is great for bonding. I love exploring new cuisines — from dosa to sushi and everything in between.

4. Weekends are my downtime. I need some hours to myself to relax with music. It helps me unwind and rejuvenate for the week ahead.

5. I enjoy hiking whenever I get the time, especially with friends. Escaping into nature lets me leave the hyperconnected world behind.

The writer is Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, United Breweries