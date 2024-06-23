Self-Care month (starting June 24th) marks the 5th anniversary of WHO launching the first global guideline on self-care interventions for health and well-being. The month ends on Self-care day (July 24th) — a symbolic day chosen because self-care can be practiced “24 hours a day, 7 days a week”.

