Self-Care month (starting June 24th) marks the 5th anniversary of WHO launching the first global guideline on self-care interventions for health and well-being. The month ends on Self-care day (July 24th) — a symbolic day chosen because self-care can be practiced “24 hours a day, 7 days a week”.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.