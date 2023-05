In the 7th UN Global Road Safety Week (May 15 -21), the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on governments to increase investments in walking, cycling and public transport - mobility solutions that are healthy and sustainable. This would require safe roads for all who use them.

Road traffic injures are a leading cause of death and disability worldwide — about 1.3 million people are killed and 50 million injured each year. Globally, 1 of every 4 deaths occur among pedestrians and cyclists.