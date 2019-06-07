Pulse

My Five

| Updated on June 08, 2019 Published on June 07, 2019

Samrat Reddy

Founder, Drunken Monkey, a smoothie bar chain

Wholesome health, not just gyms & salads

  • I start my day around 6 am with an hour of cross-fit or multi-fit functional training. This high-intensity workout boosts my energy levels and sets my day up nicely. I then plan my day and have a quick breakfast before officially starting my work day.
  • I prefer an early dinner by around 8 pm followed by a quick workout in the gym or a swim. I generally read a book before dozing off by around 11 pm.
  • I have four meals a day between 9 am and 8 pm, mostly high on proteins and minimal carbs. Having fresh fruit and veggie smoothies in-between meals ensures that I stay hydrated and also get my daily dose of vitamins, minerals and other essentials for the day. Eating right, wholesome food is very important as it positively affects the efficiency of your body and brain through the course of the day.
  • Sports and workouts have been an important part of my daily routine since I was a kid. I still make sure I play some sport or work out twice a day on most days. Over the years I have realised that my work efficiency is proportional to my being physically active.
  • Wholesome health! Mind, body and soul! It is not just about the number of hours you spend in the gym or the salads you eat. It is about maintaining the right balance, eating the right food, getting enough rest, staying physically and mentally active and also having your heart and mind in a good space. Each aspect of our lives contributes to our overall health and it is up to us to make the most of life.

