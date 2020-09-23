Apple’s India store goes live online

Starting now, you have one more way of buying an Apple product. Direct from Apple. There’s a brand new store online, easily findable with a quick search. Here, Apple is offering the full range of its products and you can be sure you’re not dealing with any fakes.

Compared to non-Apple websites, the prices of the products on the store are premium without special discounts. However, shopping exclusively on the store has its advantages, including student discounts, trade-ins, customisations and shopping help.

You can now get a one on one session with an ‘Apple Specialist’ in English and Hindi while buying certain products from the store. It is also offering an option to customise your Mac if you buy it directly from its store, whether it is adding more memory, additional storage or an “extra-powerful” graphics card.

The company also has special pricing for students, with savings up to ₹23,990 on a new Mac and up to ₹7,445 on a new iPad. Student discounts are also eligible on the company’s warranty program, Apple Care+ which can now be bought on the store. You can also get customer support directly from the platform.

For general customers, there are other ways to lower the cost of a new iPhone, including trading in your old smartphone for credit towards a new iPhone. Apart from older iPhones, select Samsung Galaxy and OnePlus devices are also eligible for trade-ins. The value of the exchange will be based on the condition of the phone, year and configuration of the device that you trade-in. It also has launch offers for select credit cards.

Given the current situation, Apple will deliver the products ordered through its store via a no contact delivery process. It will be shipping all products ordered through its online store within 24 to 72 hours and they will be delivered for free.