ASUS India has announced the launch of the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, a 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop in India. The laptop comes with a 12.5-inch OLED display which unfolds into a 17.3-inche device while weighing only 1.5 kg without a keyboard. The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is equipped with the latest 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1250U processor designed with 10 cores to handle all tasks with ease. The laptop comes with an ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth Keyboard which is just 5.5mm thin and weighs 300 grams.

The foldable laptop is packed with the latest intelligent conveniences and security features. The HD infrared (IR) camera with ASUS Adaptive Lock is powered by Intel’s brand-new Visual Sensing Controller. This AI-powered feature seamlessly dims or locks your screen to protect your privacy and extend battery life.

The Zenbook 17-Fold with OLED display is priced at ₹3,29,990.

(This article has been taken from a syndicated press release, and may have been reworked for brevity.)

