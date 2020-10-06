Coming soon: New variant of ASUS ROG Phone 3

Xiaomi’ a Mi Smart Speaker is here to play
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
ASUS’s Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Tuesday announced the launch of a new variant of the ASUS ROG Phone 3.
The company has launched a new 12GB+ 128GB variant of its flagship smartphone ROG Phone 3. Customers can purchase the new variant during Flipkart ‘Big Billion Days.’ It is priced at ₹52,999.
Flipkart will be hosting its Big Billion Days sale from October 16-21. The existing 8+128 GB and the 12+256GB variants of the phone are priced at ₹49,999 and ₹57,999 respectively.
ASUS is also offering No Cost EMI of 3, 6 and 9 months on the ROG Phone 3 range for Bajaj FinServ, Flipkart Cardless Credit, and Credit card and Debit card from all banks partnered with Flipkart.
The EMI options for the cheapest variant available on up to 9 months ‘No Cost EMI’ will start at ₹5556 a month. Customers can also avail Instant Discount on SBI Bank Credit and Debit cards.
The phone comes with a 6.59-inch 144Hz 10 Bit HDR AMOLED display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform. It comes with a 6000 mAh battery. The ROG Phone 3 has a 64MP IMX686 F1.8 Sony camera sensor with 16MP Quad-bayer performance, an ultra-wide 13MP camera and a 5MP Macro camera. It is also equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming platform.
Available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
