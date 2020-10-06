Technophile

Coming soon: New variant of ASUS ROG Phone 3

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 06, 2020 Published on October 06, 2020

Available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

ASUS’s Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Tuesday announced the launch of a new variant of the ASUS ROG Phone 3.

The company has launched a new 12GB+ 128GB variant of its flagship smartphone ROG Phone 3. Customers can purchase the new variant during Flipkart ‘Big Billion Days.’ It is priced at ₹52,999.

Flipkart will be hosting its Big Billion Days sale from October 16-21. The existing 8+128 GB and the 12+256GB variants of the phone are priced at ₹49,999 and ₹57,999 respectively.

ASUS is also offering No Cost EMI of 3, 6 and 9 months on the ROG Phone 3 range for Bajaj FinServ, Flipkart Cardless Credit, and Credit card and Debit card from all banks partnered with Flipkart.

The EMI options for the cheapest variant available on up to 9 months ‘No Cost EMI’ will start at ₹5556 a month. Customers can also avail Instant Discount on SBI Bank Credit and Debit cards.

The phone comes with a 6.59-inch 144Hz 10 Bit HDR AMOLED display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform. It comes with a 6000 mAh battery. The ROG Phone 3 has a 64MP IMX686 F1.8 Sony camera sensor with 16MP Quad-bayer performance, an ultra-wide 13MP camera and a 5MP Macro camera. It is also equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming platform.

