How to use Google Maps offline

There are often times when in a new city where you might not have access to the internet. Navigating then becomes quite tricky, if not potentially unsafe. There’s a simple way to avoid this and make sure you can make your way around town easily even without mobile data or Wi-Fi. Here’s how you do it.

Step 1 - On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Maps app.

Step 2 - Make sure you’re connected to the internet and signed in to the app.

Step 3 - Type in the name of the place you that want to save offline.

Step 4 - At the bottom, tap the name or address of the place and then this will pop up.

Step 5 - On the top right corner, click on Settings, and select ‘Download Offline Map’

You can Zoom into the general area you want to access offline. The app also shows you how much storage space it’ll take up on your phone.

To view the maps when you don’t have internet, go to your user profile, tap on offline maps and there they are!

You might be unable to download offline maps in some countries or regions because of contractual limitations or language support issues. So, it’s best to check this out beforehand.