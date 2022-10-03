OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord Watch, the first wearable under the Nord category. Made from waterproof and weatherproof material, the OnePlus Nord Watch is equipped with a dedicated health and fitness tracker, and a battery that can last up to 10 days.

Display

The OnePlus Nord Watch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display. Its refresh rate of 60 Hz with brightness levels of 500 nits makes it easy to use outdoors. The watch can be linked to a smartphone through the N Health app, allowing you full remote access to features, such as receiving message notifications and controlling music played on your phone.

With the users fitness goals in mind, the OnePlus Nord Watch tracks step counting, calorie measurement, and sleep quality. This fitness companion immerses itself into your active life, recording your movement while doing exercises, such as yoga or cycling. The Nord Watch is equipped with 105 fitness modes. It also automatically logs in to your steps when you go for a run or a walk.

The OnePlus Nord Watch generates a personal health summary in less than two minutes, displaying your heart rate, stress levels, and oxygen saturation (SpO2). For menstruators, the watch helps predict their monthly cycle with a built-in algorithm.

Battery

The OnePlus Nord Watch claims to last for up to 10 days of usage or 30 days of standby time, with a 230 mAh battery. The device comes in Midnight Black and Deep Blue and is compatible with Android 6.0 and iOS 11 and above.

Price and availability

The OnePlus Nord Watch is available for ₹ 4,999 and is on sale starting today.

Offers

Axis Bank card holders can avail a special discount ₹500 discount on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and select OnePlus Experience Stores, while ICICI Bank card holders can avail this discount from October 4.

