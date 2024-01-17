POCO has been a brand which has consistently delivered on the budget flagship front. Its latest avatar - the POCO X6 Pro - was in for testing, and here is my review of the POCO X6 Pro.

Aesthetics

The POCO X6 Pro features a fully glossy glass back body that is prone to collecting fingerprints, especially in the Spectre Black version that I reviewed. The provided silicone case effectively mitigates this issue to a considerable extent. The phone body was easy to grip despite having a glossy finish. The camera bump doesn’t protrude much and is almost plush with the back cover of the POCO X6 Pro when kept on any flat surface.

Display

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2712 x 1220P. The display delivered a sharp video while viewing the trailers of Fighter movie on YouTube. The POCO X6 Pro supports 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Its display also features a refresh rate of 120 Hz which is quite fluid to use overall while browsing, general day to day usage and gaming.

The device also supports Dolby Vision, which enhances the colour and contrast of the content being played on the screen. It supports up to 1800 nits of brightness, which was great to use in outdoor sunshine! All in all, it was great for watching some back-to-back movies and movie promos, including the Hindi dark comedy/ crime thriller Killer Soup starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sen on Netflix.

The smartphone has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The sound quality was clear at both lower and higher volumes. There was pleasant audio separation between the lead and background vocals in Sweet Home Alabama by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Cameras

The POCO X6 Pro is equipped with a 64 MP OIS triple rear camera and includes an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Images captured with the primary cameras maintained significant detail when taken in bright daylight. While nighttime shots were acceptable for social media, there wasn’t a substantial loss of detail around the edges. However, it’s worth noting that the night shots tended to appear somewhat less saturated. Images shot on the 2 MP Macro lens were below satisfactory with fixed focus and didn’t retain much details with snaps in macro mode. The front camera features a 16 MP camera which clicks decent images with face smoothening on by default.

Performance

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra which is a powerhouse of a processor. Scoring over 13,88,371 on AnTuTu benchmark, it sits comfortably between the likes of the OnePlus 11 and the POCO F5 Pro. The POCO X6 Pro really sets the benchmark for a real value-for-money budget flagship. Real-time usage was quite fluid without any stuttering with multiple open apps as well as being able to breeze through CoD Mobile at Ultra settings at 120 fps without breaking a sweat. The game turbo mode allows one to allow a higher clock speed as well as access voice changer, screenshot, record and more.

What is quite commendable is that the device, despite having a high-end processor, was able to stay cool all the time in between gaming, multi-tasking and capturing pictures. This can be credited to the 5000mm² Vapour Chamber Cooling system made of stainless steel.

The device comes with Xiomi’s HyperOS on Android 14. While there was a lot of bloatware in the form of preinstalled games and apps, there weren’t many spam ads and notifications. This makes the user experience better than other phones I’ve reviewed in this category in recent times.

Battery

The battery on the POCO X6 Pro lasts a day and a half with mixed-use such as calls, videos, and a 2-3 hour session of CoD Mobile. The smartphone’s 5,000 mAh battery could easily be charged from 0-100 in approximately 35-40 minutes using the supplied 67-watt charger.

Verdict

Poco X6 Pro Price: ₹24,999 onwards Pros: Great performance, vivid display, decent battery Cons: Below-par macro camera, smudge magnet

The POCO X6 Pro delivers on multiple fronts which include great performance, a nice display and decent battery life. It makes for an interesting value-for-money choice for those looking for a gaming-forward device. Those who are looking for a smartphone that delivers all this but with alsoa great camera can look elsewhere.