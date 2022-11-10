realme 10 Pro+ makes its official debut in India today. Inspired by hyperspace tunnel, the smartphone features a 120Hz curved display. In dark environments (brightness below 90 nits) where DC dimming can’t work, realme 10 Pro+ will automatically switch to 2160Hz PWM dimming mode to maintain accurate colours on display, with a more comfortable viewing experience. The smartphone is slated to have a 6.7-inch display and a 5,000 mAh battery. While the price is yet to be announced, it’s expected to cost upwards of Rs 25,000.

(This article has been taken from a syndicated press release, and may have been reworked for brevity.)